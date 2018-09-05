CROSS COUNTRY: Jackson Co. boys take third at Athens Academy

Led by two top-10 finishers, the Jackson County boys’ cross country team took third out of eight teams at a Saturday morning meet at Athens Academy.
Russell Hendley placed fifth with a time of 17:43.65, while Dawson Miller took 10th with a time of 18:47.95.
Jason Crowthers (31st, 20:36.36), Eli Griffeth (36th, 21:03.67) and Brandon Stone (50th, 21:52.57) also contributed to the Panthers’ 104-point tally.
On the girls’ side, Jackson County took fourth out of six squads with 101 points, paced by Hayden Ponce’s 14th-place finish (24:20.56). She was followed closely by Hazel Allen, who took 15th (24:29.92).
Reagan Bewley (22nd, 25:48.95), Kayla Sheppard (31st, 27:54.25) and Madeleine Mierzejewski (39th, 28:37.38) completed Jackson County’s top five.
"Our athletes ran really well on Saturday and I'm proud of the progress already being made this early in the season," Jackson County co-coach Brittley Blount said. "It's been exciting as a coach to see our newest runners consistently improving with each meet. Brandon Stone is one of many newcomers making a name for himself as a runner. Senior Hazel Allen has really exploded as a runner this year. Hazel's hard work and dedication is already paving the way for what could be her best season yet. We race at Lamar Murphy this Saturday and are anticipating great individual and team performances."
Co-coach Jim Norton offered a similar assessment of Saturday's races.
"We were much more pleased with our performances Saturday. Russell and Dawson are getting back into form and several others are improving. Still a lot of work to do. A lot will depend on how much improvement our new runners can make between now and region."
For the rest of this story see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
