A court hearing will be held in Banks County on Dan Gasaway’s effort to overturn the election results for the District 28 Georgia House of Representatives race, Gasaway reports. He adds that the court date has not been set yet.
Gasaway, who lost his state seat by 67 votes to challenger Chris Erwin, is citing issues in the election where he says 71 people voted in the wrong State House Primary. He is asking for a new election to be held.
District 28 covers Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties. Gasaway said that Habersham officials have agreed to a new election. He says the people who voted in the wrong primary were from Habersham County.
Banks County was not named in the lawsuit filed by Gasway and Banks officials have not agreed to a new election being held.
“Banks County is part of the 28th District but not part of the lawsuit filed,” Banks County election supervisor Andra Phagan states. “The judge in this case will have to order a new election. We are awaiting the court’s ruling on this issue.”
In the May 22 election, district-wide, Erwin had 3,111 votes, while Gasaway had 3,044.
Erwin is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.
For more on this story, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Hearing to be held in Banks County on election
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry