Hoschton rallies for opposition on warehouse project

Hoschton leaders are pushing for residents to band together to fight a controversial warehouse project proposed in Jackson County.
“We need as many people to come out as we can,” Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly told the crowd of about 50.
The Hoschton City Council hosted a “strategy and information” meeting last week on the Josh Pirkle Rd. warehouse project.
Developers, Adair Realty and Ackerman, have applied for a map change in Jackson County after being denied annexation into the Town of Braselton earlier this year. If the map amendments are approved — along with subsequent rezoning requests — developers could construct four warehouse buildings totaling nearly 3 million square feet.
The Jackson County Planning Commission will consider the map amendments at its Sept. 27 meeting. Jackson County’s Board of Commissioners may make the deciding vote at its Oct. 15 meeting.
See the full story in the Sept. 5 issue of The Braselton News.
