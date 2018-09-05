Josh Pirkle Rd. project developers say warehouses are best use

Developers of a proposed warehouse project being opposed by many Hoschton residents argue the property is “best suited” for industrial.
“This property is best suited for our proposed warehouse development,” said project manager Jim Eyre.
Adair Realty and Ackerman are requesting map changes for 357 acres off Josh Pirkle Rd. with plans to construct nearly 3 million square feet of warehouse space among four buildings. Developers were previously denied annexation into the Town of Braselton and are now trying their hand in Jackson County (see related story for details on meeting dates).
The property is uniquely situated, bordered by a variety of different uses. On one side, there’s a large number of residential units. Hoschton leaders argued at a recent meeting that 400 homes would be affected by the development.
But the property also neighbors an existing warehouse (Uline), a wastewater treatment facility and other uses.
“…the property is bounded by 70 acres of flood plain to the south, the Braselton sewer and water treatment facility to the north, a county gun range, a poultry processing plant as well as the 1-million square-foot Uline distribution building,” said Eyre. “None of these are conducive to attracting residential developments.”
Eyre also argued that a residential development would have a larger negative impact on the surrounding areas.
“If the property were developed as a subdivision, it would contain some 1,200 homes,” he said. “These residences would exact a heavy toll on local schools, roads, emergency medical services and utilities.”
A residential development, Eyre said, would also contribute more traffic and less tax revenue than the proposed warehouse development.
See the full story in the Sept. 5 issue of The Braselton News.
