Commerce DDA still considering phone app

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
The way visitors travel through, shop and experience the City of Commerce may be about to change. The Commerce Downtown Development Authority continues to mull ideas for an interactive smart application designed for shoppers.
The app will certainly include a map of downtown Commerce with a directory. The app may also include a walking tour, possibly activities like a scavenger hunt. The app could also be updated during city events to include locations of restrooms and concessions. The app is all a part of the DDA’s goal to bring people into the downtown area.
See the full story in the Sept. 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
