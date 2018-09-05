Boosters of a 47,500 sq. ft. multi-use agricultural facility have raised more than $450,000 in private and state funds to help pay for the $4 million project.
In a report to the Jackson County Young Farmers Association last week, Marty Clark, chairman of the county committee overseeing the project, said the group expects to raise more private funds in the coming months to help pay for the facility, which is being underwritten by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. A fundraiser for the project will be held at Beef O’Brady’s in September and a cattle auction is slated for May 2019 to raise further funds.
The largest donation so far is $150,000 that came from a One Georgia Authority grant program. The funds were secured by Rep. Tommy Benton, Clark said.
Wayne Farms in Pendergrass has donated $100,000, as have Mar-Jac Poultry and Jackson EMC. Clark said area poultry firms “know the importance of agriculture.”
“This will really be an asset to the county and community,” he said.
The next step will be to get the final plans and permits in place before beginning construction, Clark said. The facility will be located on county-owned land off of County Farm Rd. and Fowler Dr. It will mainly be used for livestock shows, but is being designed so that it could also be used for other large events, Clark said.
See the full story in the Sept. 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Ag facility plans move forward
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry