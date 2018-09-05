Jefferson city leaders have hashed out a plan to surface an unpaved portion of Old Swimming Pool Road and will likely make a decision on the project at its Sept. 10 meeting.
Paving that stretch could help divert traffic toward that portion of the road and away from where Old Swimming Pool Road intersects with the four-lane Hwy. 129 bypass. That intersection is not equipped with a traffic light and has been a safety concern.
See the full story in the Sept. 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson looks to pave portion of Old Swimming Pool Road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry