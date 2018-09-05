Cumming man killed after struck on I-85

A 23-year-old Cumming man was killed in an accident on I-85 in Braselton Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Stephen MacGregor Norris, 23, of Cumming, “was parked in the emergency lane” on I-85 southbound near mile marker 130.
Norris reportedly got out of his car and was hit by a truck traveling southbound.
Traffic was stopped for an extended period of time as authorities worked the scene of the accident and another crash that occurred nearby.
