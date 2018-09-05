James Fielding (08-30-18)

HULL - James Alfred Fielding, 59, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Alphus Fielding and Emma Haaf.
Survivors include children Tammie Fielding, Bradley Fielding, Matthew Fielding, and Joe Joe Fielding; special companion, Benji; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Randy Moon, Hull; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Al Brown, Winterville, Ga.; sister, Sandra "Cindy" Craven, Winterville; sister, Margaret Boles, Arnoldsville; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be arranged at a later date.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East, is in charge of arrangements. lordandstephens.com
