Jackson County entered the season hoping its promising defense could sustain the team until the offense clicked.
Well, the offense clicked to the tune of 45 points in a shutout win over Lumpkin County this past Friday. Still, coach Brandon Worley expressed guarded optimism about his team’s offensive showing.
“I think football is a game of matchups,” Worley said. “I think we knew what we were going to do and we matched up really well with Lumpkin County … I felt like a lot of things clicked, but I will say we’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to get better at.”
Nevertheless, Jackson County (2-1) moves on to host Class AAAAAA Apalachee (0-3) this Friday with momentum in hand.
The Panthers enjoyed their best offensive performance in three years with their 45-point effort against Lumpkin County. The 45-0 win marked the largest margin of victory for Jackson County since beating East Jackson 69-7 in 2015.
“I think we’ll continue to improve on offense, no doubt,” Worley said. “And with the defense playing the way they did, obviously helps that, too.”
While Worley said there are plenty of areas to shore up offensively, the team’s offensive line play was much improved last week.
“Definitely, I felt like this last week was by far our best week across the line of scrimmage, offensively,” Worley said.
The victory also showcased one of the top individual offensive performances in Panther history with running back/quarterback Tyler Wester scoring five touchdowns (believed to be a school record) — all in the first half. He finished with 173 yards rushing.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Panther offense improving heading into Apalachee game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry