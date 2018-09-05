Football: Knights look to rebound from first loss with long trip to Frederica

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team is facing adversity for the first time in 2018.
Coming off a 45-22 loss to Community Christian last week, the Knights (2-1) will look to get back on track against one of the top teams in the GISA when they make the long trek to face Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island this Friday.
Frederica has arguably played the toughest schedule of any GISA team to this point in 2018. The Knights opened with a 28-21 loss to perennial GHSA playoff program Charlton County, followed by an overtime loss to Valwood, one of the top teams in the GISA for 2018.
This past week Frederica once again played a GHSA foe and defeated Lanier County 60-40 in an offensive shootout.
For BCA coach Lance Fendley, it likely won’t be hard to get his players’ attention this week in practice.
“Frederica has definitely been battle-tested,” the Knights coach said. “With me being from South Georgia, I know all about Charlton County. For Frederica to compete so strongly against them says a lot. They threw an interception late in the game which helped determine the outcome.”
Fendley said Valwood and Lanier County were also quality opponents which Frederica (1-2) faced.
“We are going to have to travel to their place so that also gives them an advantage,” the BCA coach said of his team’s four-hour-plus trek to the Georgia coast.
The Knights will actually leave Thursday and stay overnight in Brunswick. The team will then have a walk-through practice Friday morning.
Fendley said he learned from his program’s journey to play Frederica two years ago.
“We left on Friday morning that time and it was obvious we were tired and never got our legs under us,” the coach said.
Fendley said there will be several elements to this week’s contest but noted all his players could do was concentrate on what they could control and to keep working to get better.
“We are not scared of them and will not be intimidated,” Fendley said. “We are going there to win the game. That will be our mindset. We aren’t looking for a moral victory.”
See more in the Sept. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
