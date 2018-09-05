The Apalachee cross country teams ran into tough competition Aug. 28 during the War Eagle Invitational at Chestatee Middle School in Gainesville.
The Lady Wildcats, who finished 10th overall out of 14 teams, had three runners place in the top 50. Sophomore Chelsea Nunez-Paredes was 39th out of 111 runners (25:01). Sophomore Jade Pinela finished 42nd (25:15) and senior Michelle Murdock was 46th (25:32).
Dawson County’s Frankie Muldoon was the top individual runner (20:24), while North Hall took the team title. North Hall also was the top team in the boys’ race, while Apalachee finished 16th out of 22 teams. Junior Kevin Ellington finished 46th overall (19:54.10) out of 173 runners, while freshman Austin Sigman took 71st (20:41.10).
North Hall’s Devan Crow was the overall winner (16:39.10).
Apalachee’s teams were scheduled to return to action Wednesday afternoon in the Rick Bouils Invitational at Morgan County High School.
The meet is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Cross Country: Apalachee teams compete at large Gainesville meet
