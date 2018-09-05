FOOTBALL: Eagles re-energized after win

East Jackson hit the practice field on Labor Day Monday, but the holiday work might have seemed a little less arduous this time around.
The Eagles picked up their first win of the year and snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 10-7 win Friday at Oglethorpe County.
“It makes the day a whole lot easier,” coach Scott Wilkins said of the victory. “There’s nothing like winning. I was just so excited for our kids, especially our seniors.”
East Jackson claimed its first win in nearly a calendar year with its victory over Oglethorpe County last week. Now, the Eagles will try to produce their second win in just seven days.
East Jackson (1-1) will take on Banks County (0-2) Friday on the road at 7:30 p.m. as the non-region portion of the Eagles’ schedule continues.
The Leopards are in their first year under former Georgia Tech football player Jay Reid. Banks County is still seeking its first win — and points — of his tenure following shutout losses to a pair of Class AAA schools. The Leopards fell to Jackson County 23-0 to start the season and then lost to Franklin County 17-0 before having last week off.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
