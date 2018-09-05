FOOTBALL: Jefferson officials expect game to be played at Memorial Stadium

Coming off a 42-point win last Friday, Jefferson is eager to return to the playing field this week.
As of press time, indications were that the Dragons will be able to do that in their own stadium.
Despite delays in the renovations to Memorial Stadium, the school system expects to receive a certificate of occupancy to allow Jefferson to host Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Southside (S.C.) there.
While it appears that the new locker rooms won’t be available Friday, the stadium itself should be, according to Jefferson School Superintendent John Jackson.
“We didn’t receive the lockers according to schedule; however, we still anticipate being able to play the game in Memorial Stadium,” Jackson wrote in an email.
The fire marshal is expected to return to the facility today (Wednesday) to make a decision on issuing a certificate of occupancy.
Dragons set to face out-of-state team with dangerous QB
While stadium issues are being hashed out this week, the Dragons have a football game to prep for in the meantime.
And those preparations will center around accomplishing what out-of-state defenses largely haven’t: Containing Southside-South Carolina quarterback Jalon Calhoun.
Calhoun threw for over 2,200 yards and 20 touchdowns for Southside as a junior and committed to Georgia Tech over the summer. He’s perhaps even more dangerous as a runner.
Cathcart said that Calhoun, who had offers from Penn State and several other Division I schools, can score anytime he touches the ball and is at his best when he ab-libs.
“He makes incredible plays,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “Sometimes his finest work is when the play breaks down.”
