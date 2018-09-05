After winning four games in a row, the East Jackson Eagle softball team dropped two-straight games in Region 8-AAA play.
The Eagles (7-6, 2-4 Region 8-AAA) fell to in-county foe Jefferson 9-0 last Thursday and Morgan County 3-2 last Tuesday. The Eagles’ next two games are region games: today at Hart County and home Thursday vs. Jackson County. The Eagles defeated Hart County earlier this season and lost to Jackson County on the road.
Last Thursday’s matchup vs. Jefferson was the sixth game in seven days.
“We are tired,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “Starting school earlier has had an impact.
“I didn’t have my best game and neither did our team. We have to keep in perspective that we are playing for a seed and the goal remains to be playing our best softball at the end of September. It is a good time for a break.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Eagles fall to Jefferson, Morgan County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry