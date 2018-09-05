SOFTBALL: Jefferson rebounds with 9-0 win over East Jackson

Eager to cleanse its palette from a close region loss, the Jefferson softball team made sure its next game wasn’t close.
After falling to Jackson County 3-2 in the final inning last Tuesday, the Dragons responded with a 9-0 win over East Jackson Thursday on the road.
“Yeah, a 9-0 win felt great,” Jefferson interim coach Sam Moore said. “First base coach Kyle Hardy told the girls (last) Tuesday that a loss does not define a team. It is how we bounce back from it that does. I’d say by throwing nine (runs) up the very next game shows a lot about the grit of these girls.”
Jefferson (10-3, 5-1) returns to region play today (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. with a home game against Morgan County before a region road game at Franklin County Thursday (6:30 p.m.). The Dragons will play in a tournament Saturday in Oconee County against Ola (2 p.m.) and Banks County (3:45 p.m.).
In this past Thursday’s win, Sam Vinson homered in the first inning and Jefferson pushed across another run in the second inning before breaking the game open with seven runs in the third in what ended up being an abbreviated five-inning game.
Gracie Ledford doubled twice and drove home three runs in a 2-for-3 night at the plate. Three other Jefferson players finished with multiple-hit games: Amber Tullis (2-for-3, RBI), Emily Matthews (2-for-3, RBI) and Giorgia Russell (2-for-4).
