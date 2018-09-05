SOFTBALL: Panthers go 3-0, survive demanding week on and off the field

The Jackson County softball team emerged from a stretch of three consecutive games in three days quite drained but unscathed nonetheless.
Following a win over Jefferson in their final at-bat last Tuesday, the Panthers (11-3) — ranked No. 1 in Class AAA according to MaxPreps — beat Morgan County 8-1 at home Wednesday and Hart County 7-3 on the road Thursday. Jackson County leads Region 8-AAA at 6-0 after the huge three-game tilt.
“It was brutal, a really tough, hard-fought three games in a row,” coach Chad Brannon said. “We got taxed mentally, physically.”
But the team’s work still wasn’t done.
The tired Panthers received a surprise visit from the U.S. Marines on Friday and were put through Marine training as a team building activity.
“I walked up and said, “‘Ladies, you belong to the Corps right now,’ and I walked off,” Brannon said.
The timing of the visit — coming off a grueling week on the softball diamond — couldn’t have been more perfect.
“The idea is to show them that they can always do more than they think they can,” Brannon said, “and later in the year, we’re going to draw on this.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
