VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson wins area-opening match, improves to 7-6

Jefferson earned its first area win Thursday, but the team hopes the experience also serves as a springboard.
The Dragons — with just three seniors on the roster — beat rival East Jackson 25-17, 25-19 to move to 7-6 on the season. Coach Brittani Lawrence said her team weathered a challenging non-area stretch to reach area play.
“We’re putting the puzzle pieces together,” she said. “(Thursday) night kicking it off with a great win, starting off our region (schedule) 1-0 was just an awesome way to say ‘you got there, we’re here, we have arrived.’” she said. “Now we have to take that next leap forward.”
JoJo Smith was Jefferson’s top hitter on the night with nine kills. She also had 15 digs. Hannah Faith Watson finished with 15 assists and six digs. Maddie Grace Smith added 12 assists. Annabelle Cox tallied three aces, eight kills and two digs in the East Jackson match.
Prior to Thursday’s action, Jefferson picked up two wins at home last Tuesday, dispatching Putnam County easily (25-5, 25-7) and outlasting Lanier Christian Academy in a three-set match (25-9, 15-25, 25-12).
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
