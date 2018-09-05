Volleyball: Wildcats sweep first pair of area matches, improve to 20-1

The Apalachee volleyball team's strong season to date continued Tuesday as the Wildcats swept their first pair of GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA matches, defeating Dacula and Habersham Central, 2-0, at Dacula, to move to 20-1 on the year.
The Wildcats won the first set against Dacula, 25-16, and then held off the Falcons 25-23 in the second set. They won 25-18 and 25-14 against Habersham.
Apalachee returns to action Saturday when it will participate in the North Cobb Classic. The Wildcats are scheduled to face Marietta at 8 a.m., McIntosh at 9 a.m., Hebron Christian Academy at 11 a.m. and Allatoona at 1 p.m. The Wildcats will resume region play Tuesday when they host region matches against Winder-Barrow at 5 p.m. and Lanier at 7 p.m.
