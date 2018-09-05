Auburn hires interim leisure services director

The Auburn City Council voted during a called meeting Thursday to hire Michael Parks as the city’s interim parks and leisure services director.
Parks replaces former director Dan Pruehs, who resigned last week to become public works director for the City of Grayson. Pruehs had been with the city for two years.
Parks was formerly employed with the Barrow County School System as an educator and coach. He has 20 years of experience in administering parks and recreation programs, travel ball programs and high school athletics.
“Michael is an Auburn native and experienced in working with youth,” Mayor Linda Blechinger said in a news release. “It was critical to hire an interim director immediately to manage the upcoming fall recreation programs.”
The city operates active recreation programs in approximately 45 acres of public parks space.
Pruehs had been overseeing completion of the Auburn Center redevelopment project. City administrator Alex Mitchem said Monday he and the city’s public works department will complete that work.
