WINDER - Roger Patrick, 71, passed away September 4, 2018.
Roger was born November 24, 1946, in Winder, the son of the late Harold and Mary Hill Patrick. He was preceded in death by a brother, Spencer Patrick. Roger was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church, Pendergrass, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Boswell Patrick, Winder; children, Leslie (Lester) Puckett, Joey Gee, all of Auburn, Ga. and Kelli Tate, Elberton, Ga.; grandchildren, Stephen Puckett and Stefanie Puckett; and siblings, Barry (Debbie) Patrick, Winder, and Pam (James) Tullis, McDonough, Ga.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 7, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Knight officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pond Fork Baptist Church General Fund, 2615 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Roger Patrick (09-04-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry