HOMER - Robert Arthur "Bob" Myers, 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.
Mr. Myers was born on August 27, 1925, in Cliffview, Va., the son of the late Hugh and Amelia Bourne Myers. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Myers.
Mr. Myers was a 1946 graduate of Galax High School in Galax, Va. and a 1951 graduate of Danville Technical College in Danville, Va. Mr. Myers was a member of Damascus Baptist Church and was a United States Army World War II Veteran. He was the former Fire Chief of District 13 in Greensboro, N.C. Mr. Myers was a retired service technician with the AC Corporation with 36 years of service. He loved to hunt and work outside. Mr. Myers was the last of his immediate family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Doris Aaron Myers, Homer; daughter, Wanda Frye, Greensboro, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Collins and Willie, Fayetteville, N.C.; granddaughter and spouse, Danielle Frye Jones and A.J.; granddaughter, Candace Frye; and great-granddaughter, Kinsley Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 7, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Stone and Dr. Roy G. Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army, Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post 7720, American Legion #84, and the Rabun DAV Post 15. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 6, at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 1526 Damascus Road, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting our website at www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
'Bob' Myers (09-05-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry