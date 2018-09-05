Barrow schools surpass 14,000 in enrollment

The Barrow County School System topped the 14,000-student enrollment at the 20th day of school, Aug. 28.
The enrollment was up 193 students from the same time in 2017. The growth was in the middle and high schools for the county, 90 in middle school and 88 in high school.
Enrollment at the nine elementary schools was nearly the same, only an increase of three students. Kennedy Elementary had the largest increase in enrollment, 10.22 percent or 82 students. Auburn Elementary dropped 10.23 percent, 79 students.
In a different matter, but one that affects enrollment, the board unanimously voted to replace Bowen & Watson as the construction manager for the new high school adjacent to Sims Academy
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said Tuesday the district has never replaced a firm connected to a building project before.
“We’ve come close a time or two,” Perno said. The firm was hired in February.
He said again that the work would be advertised quickly and he expects to make a recommendation at the October work session and it would be on the regular meeting agenda for approval the first week in November.
Perno said he expects grading on the site to begin this winter. It is the second delay for the grading plans. He had first said he hoped to start in the summer. He said Tuesday the schedule should still be adequate. The construction for the school will be 18 months or a little better. He noted other schools have been built in shorter time frames.
In a memo to the board at its work session, Perno said, “Members of the CM project team as proposed have not operated consistently in those roles (of the needs of the school district). Continuity between proposed team members has not been maintained creating inadequate and inconsistent responses to required budget and constructability review questions.”
Perno provided a list of 18 small projects at eight schools at the work session. Garden beds, motivational signs on walls, cover for benches and replacing a door are among the projects.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Sept. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Barrow schools surpass 14,000 in enrollment
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry