Renshaw not selected for Florida position

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw was not hired as the new city manager of Green Cove Springs, Fla. last week, a position for which he was a finalist.
The Green Cove Springs City Council voted unanimously Friday to offer the job to former Americus city manager Steve Kennedy and begin contract negotiations, according to a Jacksonville media report.
Renshaw was among five finalists for the position selected from a pool of 64 applicants across 21 states. After one finalist withdrew his name from consideration, Renshaw and the other three underwent a two-day final interview process Thursday and Friday, which included a meet-and-greet with the public and final interview with the council.
Renshaw has been Barrow County’s top executive since April 2016, when he came from Camden County, N.C., and currently has a salary of a little more than $120,000. He said last month he was exploring other career opportunities.
Old Website

