Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw was not hired as the new city manager of Green Cove Springs, Fla. last week, a position for which he was a finalist.
The Green Cove Springs City Council voted unanimously Friday to offer the job to former Americus city manager Steve Kennedy and begin contract negotiations, according to a Jacksonville media report.
Renshaw was among five finalists for the position selected from a pool of 64 applicants across 21 states. After one finalist withdrew his name from consideration, Renshaw and the other three underwent a two-day final interview process Thursday and Friday, which included a meet-and-greet with the public and final interview with the council.
Renshaw has been Barrow County’s top executive since April 2016, when he came from Camden County, N.C., and currently has a salary of a little more than $120,000. He said last month he was exploring other career opportunities.
Renshaw not selected for Florida position
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry