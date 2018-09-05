Cross Country: BC hits the course at Chestatee High School

Last Tuesday, the Banks County High School cross country teams competed in the War Eagle Invitational at Chestatee High School.
Head coach Will Foster said neither one of his teams had seen competition like the War Eagle Invitational in a while. Both teams finished ninth place overall in its respected races.
The top-five finishers for the girls were: Destinie Martin (23:28), Anna Parker (24:13), Jenna Reeves (25:18), Emily Adams (26:47) and Maggie Dyer (27:35).
The top-five finishers for the boys were: Griffin Stephens (17:36), Buck Ledford (19:24), Wes Ledford (20:17), Nic Cotton (21:29) and Patrick Angel (21:32).
“I was happy with the results,” Foster said. “We were definitely shaking some cobwebs off because it has been a while since we faced competition like we saw (last Tuesday).
“I think it was a good learning experience for everyone in a sense that lots of people are being expected to run in a different position than they have before, and I think that mental adjustment can be tough. Having said that, I thought we raced well and ran hard for this time of the season. We threw a few of our younger guys to the wolves yesterday and ran well under that pressure.”
