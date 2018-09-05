Football: Leopards look for 1st win of 2018 against Eagles

The last time the Banks County High School football team was on the playing field was two weeks ago against the Franklin County Lions.
The result was a 17-0 loss on the road. The loss also dropped the Leopards to 0-2 on the 2018 season.
This Friday, the Leopards are back in action when they host the East Jackson Eagles (1-1). The Eagles are coming off of a 10-7 win over Oglethorpe County.
Head coach Jay Reid watched East Jackson’s win over Oglethorpe, plus watched them in the opening scrimmage game. He called them an “improved” team since that time.
“They seem to do things right on defense, for the most part,” Reid said. “On offense, their kids have a good understanding of what they’re trying to do.
“They can make adjustments to the different fronts you give them also, so they give us some different things to prepare for. They’ve got a good bunch.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
