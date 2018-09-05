Softball: Leopards survive region road tests

The Banks County High School softball team moved to 2-1 in region play after picking up wins on the road against Oglethorpe and Rabun counties.
The Leopards (6-1 overall) defeated Oglethorpe County 2-1 and Rabun County 17-0. The Leopards’ next region game is this Thursday at home vs. Monticello.
The Leopards then compete this Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Park Invitational against North Oconee, West Laurens, Madison County and Jefferson.
The Leopards have three remaining region games after Monticello: vs. Union County, at Putnam County and vs. Elbert County.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
