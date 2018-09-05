UPDATE: Jefferson to host football game at Memorial Stadium

Jefferson will host its Friday night football game against Southside (S.C.) High School at Memorial Stadium, according to athletic director Bill Navas.
The news comes after the school system has experienced delays in its stadium renovation and new field house construction project. The back-up plan, had the stadium not been available, was to play the game at Mill Creek High School.
“We still have some work ahead of us but the Dragons will play at Memorial Stadium this Friday,” Navas wrote in an email.
The work will include constructing a fence around the top of the stands on the home side. It also appears that Jefferson will have access to the home locker rooms inside the new field house facility.
“Regarding Friday night's game with Southside High School, we have access to the home dressing rooms inside the field house,” Jefferson Schools Superintendent John Jackson wrote in an email. “Concerning the stadium seating, we need to install a 42" high fence behind the top row. This will completed by noon tomorrow (Thursday).”
Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Jefferson football team is off to a 1-1 start, playing its first two games on the road.
