School board extends McMichael's contract

Chris McMichael, superintendent of Barrow County schools for four years, had his contract unanimously extended Tuesday night.
The contract, which is for a rolling three-year period, was extended after a nearly 50-minute closed session.
The board also met in a called meeting in August just to consider McMichael’s yearly evaluation.
The contract was extended to June 30, 2021.
He received a $9,000, 5-percent, pay raise to go with the year’s extension. His salary had been set at $180,000. That will be re-established as $189,000.
McMichael was offered, but declined a 2-percent pay raise in 2017 because directors and above at the central office had gotten bonuses for two years, not pay raises.
Those salary schedules were increased to the same as others for teachers and other certified employees in Fiscal Year 2019, which started July 1.
McMichael told the board last year until “we get them up” with salaries, he would decline the raise.
Before becoming superintendent, he was executive director for teaching and learning. He replaced Wanda Creel when she left the district.
McMichael came to Barrow County as the principal at County Line Elementary School, where he served for three years.
He was an assistant principal and principal for five years in Hall County. He was at three schools there. He was at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville for seven years. He started the fine arts program and taught art at the military school. He also served four years there as assistant principal. He also was at Cartersville Elementary School earlier in his career.
McMichael is a graduate of Gainesville High School.
