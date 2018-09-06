WINDER - Dorothy Bradberry, 80, passed away September 5, 2018.
She was born April 11, 1938, in Lawrenceville, the daughter of the late Myrt and Ella Mae McDaniel. Mrs. Bradberry was preceded in death by her husband, Wes Bradberry. She was a member of Winder Christian Church and was a retiree of Wrigley's.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Gail and James Broome; grandchildren, Jessica and Wayne Martin and Wes and Laura Hughes; great-grand son, Bristol Wayne Hoyt; sister, Betty Skidmore, all of Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
The Family will receive friends Thursday, September 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 7, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Morris officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Winder Christian Church, 258 West Athens Street, Winder, Georgia 30680, St. Mary's Hospice House, 1660 Jennings Mills Road, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677, or your church of your choice.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Dorothy Bradberry (09-05-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry