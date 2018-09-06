Nicholas Kicklighter (09-02-18)

JEFFERSON - Nicholas Prentis Kicklighter, 26, died September 2, 2018, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident caused by the driver of the other car.
He was born on August 21, 1992, in Statesboro, the son of Crystal Strickland Ball and David Sampson Ball, III. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Ga., where he performed in numerous theatrical productions as an actor, and was also the Dragon mascot.
Nick Kick, as he was known to friends, will be remembered most for his zest for life, big heart, infectious smile and authenticity. He traveled around the contiguous United States after graduation from high school, and is said by friends to have been in each of the total 48 states at some point during his journey. Nick is known for his deep love of family, music, the elderly, and animals; especially his fur-baby, Babs.
Survivors include his parents, Crystal and David, and his sister, Rachel Ball, who all reside in Jefferson, as well as his sister, McKenna Baker, who resides in South Jordan, Utah. Additionally, Nick leaves a grandparent, Frances Ennis, of Pembroke, Ga. His wife, Jenna Kicklighter, died in the accident with him.
A non-traditional memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the City of Jefferson Clubhouse at 302 Longview Drive in Jefferson, Georgia. Casual attire is appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to "Will's Pet Pantry," the Athens Community Council on Aging's program which provides pet food, supplies, medication and veterinary services to pets.
Online donations can be made at http://www.accaging.org/support/donate/ by clicking on the "Donate now" button, then selecting "Pet food" from the drop down menu. Please be sure to note: "Memorial-Nick Kick" in the text boxes. Donations will be accepted at the service. Additionally, checks can be mailed to: Athens Community Council on Aging, 135 Hoyt Street, Athens GA 30601. Please note on the memo line "Memorial-Nick Kick".
