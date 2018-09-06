Speed limits reduced for I-85 widening

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Thursday, September 6. 2018
Speed limits will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph on Thursday on I-85 between Hamilton Mill Rd. and SR 53.

"Lowering the speed limit along the I-85 widening project will ensure safety for drivers and our workers," according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Please drive alert through our work zone."
