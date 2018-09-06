Loretta Dillman (09-01-18)

HOSCHTON - Loretta Helen Budd Dillman passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 1, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Loretta was born October 5, 1938, in Schenectady, N.Y., the daughter of Joseph L. and Helen Powell Budzichowski. She entered elementary school speaking mainly Polish and ended up being the Miss Page One of 1959 in the Kingston Newspaper. She graduated from the State University of New York at New Paltz with a degree in art education. During her tenure there, she met her husband of 58 years, James William Dillman. In fact, she was the woman passing through astronomy class with a blonde ponytail that caught Jim's eye.
She and Jim lived much of their married life in New England, where they raised their three daughters. Jim's career took them overseas where they lived in Germany and caught the bug to travel more extensively. Finally, they relocated to Georgia in 2015 to be closer to family. Loretta was an accomplished artist, painting landscapes predominantly in oil. She was a member of the Guild at the Silvermine School of Art in New Canaan, Conn. Loretta was also a recipient of a Telly award for her participation in a short documentary film of landscape painting in coastal France. After Jim's retirement, they enjoyed traveling throughout the world to almost 50 states and 50 countries.
In addition to her husband, Jim, Loretta is survived by her daughters, Lisa Ann Ulam (Jim), Atlanta and Naples, Fla., Karen Ann Sebach (Doug), Norfolk, Conn., and Carla Ann Dillman (Greg Wold), Madison, Wis; brother, Joseph P. Budd, Houston, Texas; her sister, Elizabeth J. Budd, Houston, Texas; and six devoted grandchildren.
Mass will be held on Thursday, September 6, at 3 p.m. at Prince of Peace in Flowery Branch, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Silvermineart.org or IFAW.org.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
