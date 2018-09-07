Michael Long (09-04-18)

Friday, September 7. 2018
NICHOLSON - Michael Joseph Long, 43, died Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Long was born in Atlanta. He was a student at Athens Technical College in the welding department, was a lifelong artist, and attended New Grace Worship Center. Mr. Long was preceded in death by his grandparents, Perry and Rachel Hannah and Frederick and Charlynne Long.

Survivors include his parents, Keith and Vicki Hannah Long.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday night, September 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
