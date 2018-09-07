Bridges: When radio helped deliver excitement of college football

It’s a different world for a sports fan in the year 2018 than it was when I was growing up.
Television has become such a force in college football that you can see practically any game you want. If there happens to be a game that is not televised (and it is rare) then you can find it streaming online.
When I was a young fan I could never have imagined this being the case, whether it is watching your favorite team play Cupcake University or viewing a game on your phone.
Many football moons ago, I quickly learned the importance of having a radio in order to keep up with the college scene. As a young fan in Georgia, I was fortunate to be able to listen to two of the best college football radio announcers in the business: Larry Munson and Al Ciraldo.
Munson, with a storied career already in his past before arriving in Athens, was the longtime radio announcer for the University of Georgia. Munson was the textbook definition of being a “homer” announcer but he did it in a way that was not irritating.
Munson helped you “get the picture” as his descriptions of the Bulldog games were vital for following the team. Some of his legendary calls came when the games were not televised.
While Munson was a classic worrier when it came to the team he announced for, it was truly part of his charm. You knew you were listening to something special when hearing Munson. I know one Georgia Tech fan who despises everything about UGA but even he admits Munson was someone special.
As a fan of the Atlanta Falcons, it was a match made in football heaven when Munson began being their radio play-by-play announcer as well. When he began those duties in 1989 the Falcons were beyond horrible, and for half of the season (the home games) the only way to know how Atlanta was doing was to listen on the radio with Munson painting the picture only this time on Sunday.
Even when the team improved during the next couple of seasons and home games were able to be televised, I often would turn the radio on and the television sound off. (This was in the time before hi-definition television when the picture you saw on the screen would match the words emerging from your radio.)
Munson, however, was so closely associated with UGA football that he admitted years later that he actually got negative feedback from some Bulldog fans who didn’t like the fact he was also announcing for the Falcons. For me, it just meant being able to hear Munson on Saturday and Sunday. I’m not sure why that was a problem.
For Tech, it was Ciraldo, whose phrases such as “toe meets leather” are still used by football fans today although I’m not sure everyone knows where they originated.
Ciraldo was Tech gold and yellow through and through. Even in the years when the Yellow Jackets did not have strong teams, it was still fun to listen to Ciraldo’s way of making you feel like you were in attendance.
The combination of Ciraldo and Kim King (the young left-hander, as he was described) were as much a part of Georgia Tech football as Grant Field at historic Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Even in 2018 I find myself listening to college games on the radio from time to time. It’s not by choice necessarily as it’s usually when I am traveling. The Georgia Tech announcers do a good job although I honestly could not tell you either one of their names without googling them.
We’ve covered what goes on in the UGA radio booth today before. Eric Zeier is a sound analyst on par with Phil Schaefer, who announced by Munson’s side for years.
However, play-by-play announcer Scott Howard is so over-the-top that he is actually irritating. His attempt to be a homer (like Munson) comes off not as part of his charm but rather arrogant and makes you want to slap him. Look, there is no need to yell and scream after a two-yard gain.
And the sideline reporting of Loran Smith during games is sorely missed. His replacement, who was once a respectable TV sports anchor, couldn’t be more of a clown if he was wearing oversized shoes and a red nose.
Radio is still an important part of college football’s enjoyment in 2018. Still, I miss the Saturdays with Ciraldo and Munson giving us the ups and downs of their teams. College football fans in this state were fortunate to have the two of them for so long. We are truly luckier than we know.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
