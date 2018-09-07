Softball: Apalachee tops Winder-Barrow 4-2

The Apalachee softball team got the better of crosstown rival Winder-Barrow on Thursday, winning 4-2 on the road in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
It was the first of three games the teams will play against each other this season.
Apalachee sophomore Emily Hodnett out-dueled Winder-Barrow senior Rose Johnson in the circle to pick up the win. Hodnett went the distance, allowing two runs (both unearned) on just two hits while striking out five batters and not giving up a walk.
With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth, the Wildcats (9-5, 6-1 region) pushed across two runs to take the lead for good. Skylar Antley drew a bases-loaded walk and Hodnett followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1. The Bulldoggs (5-7, 3-3) cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the frame when Bekah Freeman stole home, but Apalachee tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on a one-out homer by S'Niyah Stinson.
Apalachee scored the first run of the game in the third when Madyson Coe reached on an error that plated Kinsley Kraus. Winder-Barrow tied it in the fourth on a steal of home by Amber Smith.
The Wildcats, who also beat Gainesville 9-1 on Wednesday, will be back in action Saturday for games against Milton and Mary Persons at Georgia Gwinnett College. They'll resume region play Tuesday when they host Habersham Central. The Bulldoggs, who lost 7-5 to Lanier on Wednesday, will travel to Jefferson on Monday for a non-region game before resuming region play Tuesday at Gainesville.
The Wildcats and Bulldoggs will face each other again Wednesday at Apalachee in a makeup of a game that was originally scheduled for Aug. 21 but was rained out. The teams will also play at Apalachee on Sept. 25.
