'Bill' Fincher (09-05-18)

William David "Bill" Fincher, 87, died Wednesday, September 5, 2018.
Born July 3, 1931, Bill was the son of William Franklin and Clarabelle Fincher of Barrow County. A talented musician, he played guitar in a band, "The Georgia Playboys," as a teenager, and during his retirement, he played mandolin in a bluegrass band, "Sweetwater Run."
He and his wife of 70 years, Alma Eugenia (Jean) Mobley Fincher, raised their family of 5 in Macon where he was a Certified Life Underwriter (CLU) with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 40+ years. He and his family were long time members of Houston Ave. Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he and his wife both served on the board in many capacities. He was awarded Elder Emeritus by St. Andrew Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for his lengthy service to the Lord.
Upon his retirement he and his wife moved to Barrow County and built a home on family property. They joined Chapel Christian Church and were active members as long as they were able. He hosted many 'picking' sessions with area musicians and friends at his country abode.
He was preceded in death by a son, James David Fincher; and a son-in-law, Scott Martin Bridges.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; son, William Ronald (Ron) Fincher, Barrow County; daughters, Cheryl (Wayne) Merritt, Gray, Kathy Bridges, Barrow County, and Amy (Brad) Kinn, Macon; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, September 8, at Macon Memorial Park with the Rev. Bill Tyre officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Ct., Social Circle, GA 30025.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
