GILLSVILLE - J.L. Carroll, 73, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018.
Born on September 18, 1944, in Jefferson, he was the son of the late Tom and Gladys Jackson Carroll. He was a line worker with Wayne Poultry for a number of years, and a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by brothers, Buck Carroll, Junior Carroll; and sister, Grace Pittman.
Survivors include sisters, Zelma Turpin, Maysville, Ruth Parks, Maysville, Mary Carroll, Minnesota; grandchildren, Veronica Acosta, Angela Fields, Brandon Elrod, all of Jefferson; nieces and nephews, Janice Sims, Margie Boyd, George Pittman, all of Gillsville, John Turpin, James Turpin, Robert Pittman, all of Maysville, and Virginia Campbell, Lula.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church with the Revs. Cody Ryals and Greg Poole officiating. The body will lie in state from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
J.L. Carroll (09-06-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry