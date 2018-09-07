IDA talks big picture with citizens

Madison County’s Industrial Development Authority members talked about their long-term outlook with a small group of citizens who attended the group’s August meeting.
Charlie Snyder, a Kingston Greens resident, represented a group of concerned taxpayers at a recent commissioners’ meeting and he was on hand Thursday with three other citizens. He asked the IDA how the group had acquired so much debt — roughly $9 million — and what the IDA was doing to attract business to the county and offset the tax burden on property owners. He also questioned the emphasis on running a water line from the Elbert County line to the planned Georgia Renewable Power plant off Hwy. 72 in Colbert.
“It seems like you’re putting all your eggs in one basket with the power plant,” said Snyder to the IDA members.
Authority members said they were pleased to have people at the meetings asking questions. Most meetings don’t have any citizens in attendance.
Group members said that past debts were for infrastructure projects that were taken on before the current members were at the table. There are over 200 miles of water lines in the ground in Madison County.
IDA treasurer Josh Chandler explained that the authority has a long way to go to have all the authority’s finances in order, but that the group is working toward that. He said the recent refinancing plan was to get the group out of a situation in which the authority had no room to work toward attracting business, because too much money was going toward old debt payments. The refinancing sets the debt payments at a flat rate over 20 years, instead of heavy costs up front and lower ones later. That means more money is freed up in the short term to address potential projects to attract business.
“We’ve been playing catchup,” said Chandler. “We’re trying to get our financial house in order.”
The authority went eight months without an executive director but recently hired State Senator Frank Ginn to serve in that capacity. IDA members said they feel Ginn has extensive knowledge about water systems and has relationships at the state level that will help Madison County.
The GRP project is seen not just as the addition of a business that will be a big revenue provider, with an estimated $1 million in sales taxes and upwards of $300,000 in property taxes annually, but Chandler said the 12-mile, 12-inch water line from Elbert County to the plant will also provide water infrastructure for potential growth along Hwy. 72, which is deemed a primary growth corridor in Madison County. GRP has agreed to pay for and deed an estimated $1 million, three-million gallon water tank to the IDA. That tank will basically serve GRP, and not IDA customers, but IDA members said the tank will help ensure the integrity of the county line from Elbert County. The power plant, which could use upwards of one million gallons of water a day, isn’t expected to cause any disruptions in water flow on the Hwy. 72 line since it can rely on the massive tank. The Hwy. 72 line is also seen as a straw to a new and cheaper water source than current contracts with Franklin County and Commerce. And it’s viewed as more reliable than well water, where actual supplies aren’t clear. Chandler said the new water tank will allow the county to unite its pressure zones, which means there will be more connectivity between existing water lines in the county.
“This will create a more uniform system,” he said.
The water line project is expected to cost $4.1 million. The county has received a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA). Madison County has also received verbal commitments for $2 million in grant funding, along with $1 million in “seed money” from GRP to move forward with construction. Authority members say they believe the county is getting a big infrastructure upgrade for a relatively low cost. And they say a number of homeowners could see reduced house insurance cost due to the upgrades.
IDA member Derek Doster also pointed out that the county does have a small sewer system in place in Hull.
“We do plan to expand that and hope to generate more business with that,” he said.
IDA utility director Steve Shaw reported that the industrial authority had 1,233 water customers last month. Shaw said IDA chairman Bruce Azevedo, who was not at Thursday’s meeting, said a plan for a joint-funded regional GIS mapping system has fallen through due to lack of support and won’t be pursued.
