Tax rates finalized by BOC

Tax rates for 2018 are now finalized for county commissioners, school board and industrial authority. There were no rate hikes, but increases in individual property values could lead to bigger tax bills later this year for some property owners.
County commissioners approved the county millage rates Aug. 27 after a public hearing in the county government complex. The group is charged with giving formal approval to tax rates for the county government, as well as the school board and industrial authority, which both set their own rates.
While all three tax-levying entities kept their tax rates the same in 2018, each will see increased tax revenue from property value increases.
County commissioners held the final of three mandated public hearings Monday regarding their tax revenue increase. Local pastor Glenn Guest said he felt the board could find ways to cut spending to offset the tax burden on those who are financially strapped.
“I minister those who are just getting by on Social Security,” he told the board.
Guest said he sees money spent on cell phones, a person hired for $60,000 and health insurance benefits for employees that others don’t get.
Commission chairman John Scarborough told him that his point was “well taken,” adding that “no one wants to see a tax increase.” He said there’s often more to the story of each budget item than just a figure. For instance, he said cell phones included $30,000 in the budget, but he said $10,000 of that is for air cards for deputies to use in patrol car computers to transmit and receive information. He said the $60,000 hire was for a new executive director, Frank Ginn, adding that the salary is $20,000 less than it was under the previous director. He said he felt the hiring of Ginn would be a good investment, because Ginn, a state senator, can work to bring business to the county and offset property taxes.
Frank Strickland, who has spoken at recent BOC meetings about assessment practices that he finds objectionable, addressed the commissioners Monday, saying he felt the hiring of Ginn was a good move and could help bring more business to the county.
County commissioners followed a public hearing on taxes by approving the local tax rates during their subsequent regular meeting. Commissioner John Pethel provided the lone “No” vote to approving the millage rates. He has repeatedly said the board should do more to cut expenses and that it wasted its substantial reserve fund in recent years. Commissioner Lee Allen said Pethel has failed to point out specific cuts that are needed. Pethel replied that Allen voted in favor of a $7,000 raise for an employee, a move he found objectionable.
Scarborough said the county had about $6 million in reserves in 2008. He noted that the financial crisis of that year deflated property values and left the county with less value for the same tax rate. Meanwhile, the board repeatedly rolled back its tax rates, effectively having tax cuts for several years in a row and covering revenue shortfalls with reserve funds, which eventually dwindled to nothing. He said the tax revenue increases of the past two years were needed to set an accurate budget, where expenses are covered with actual revenues. He asked that anyone with specific proposals for cutting expenses come forward with suggestions.
“I can assure you I’ve gone over every line (of the budget),” he said.
The tax picture
Figures taken from 5-year tax histories advertised by each governing body
•Total property taxes levied in Madison County in 2018: $21,865,375.
•Where do those taxes go? School system, 53.5 percent; county government, 42.1 percent; industrial authority, 3.2 percent; City of Carlton, .05 percent; City of Colbert, .17 percent; City of Comer, .47 percent; City of Danielsville, .38 percent; City of Ila, .12 percent.
•Madison County Board of Commissioners: 2016 property tax revenues — $6.6 million ($147,883 or 2.3 percent more than previous year); 2017 property revenues — $9 million ($2.38 million or 35.9 percent over the previous year); 2018 property tax revenues — $9.21 million ($207,460 or 2.3 percent more than previous year)
•Madison County Board of Education: 2016 property tax revenues — $10.35 million ($194,381 or 1.9 percent more than previous year); 2017 property revenues — $11.34 million ($987,931 or 9.6 percent over the previous year); 2018 property tax revenues — $11.7 million ($363,050 or 3.2 percent more than previous year).
•Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority: 2016 property tax revenues — $604,253 ($8,913 or 1.5 percent more than the previous year); 2017 property tax revenues — $669,726 ($65,474 or 10.8 percent more than the previous year); 2018 property tax revenues — $689,699 ($19,973 or 3 percent more than the previous year)
•City of Carlton: 2016 property tax revenues — $9,356 ($1,026 or 9.9 percent more than the previous year); 2017 property tax revenues — $10,939 ($1,584 or 16.9 percent more than the previous year); 2018 property tax revenues — $10,899 ($41 or .4 percent less than the previous year)
•City of Colbert: 2016 property tax revenues — $36,366 ($386 or 1 percent more than previous year); 2017 property tax revenues — $36,071 ($295 or 0 percent less than the previous year); 2018 property tax revenues — $36,550 ($479 or 1 percent more than the previous year)
•City of Comer: 2016 property tax revenues — $101,188 ($5,676 or 5.3 percent less than the previous year); 2017 property tax revenues — $103,002 ($1,814 or 1.8 percent more than the previous year); 2018 property tax revenues — $104,056 ($1,054 or 1 percent more than the previous year)
•City of Danielsville: 2016 property tax revenues — $72,621 ($6,098 or 9.2 percent more than the previous year); 2017 property tax revenues — $82,913 ($10,292 or 14.2 percent more than the previous year); 2018 property tax revenues — $82,305 ($609 or .7 percent less than the previous year)
•City of Ila: 2016 property tax revenue — $21,281 ($1,513 or 6 percent less than the previous year); 2017 property tax revenue — $23,260 ($1,979 or 9.3 percent more than the previous year); 2018 property tax revenue — $26,256 ($2,996 or 12.9 percent more than the previous year)
•City of Hull ― does not levy property taxes
Tax rates finalized by BOC
