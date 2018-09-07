Bryant selected as ‘Support Person of the Year’

Nicole Bryant loves her job as bookkeeper at Colbert Elementary and she said she was humbled and excited to be named first Colbert’s “Support Person of the Year” and then selected as Madison County’s “Support Person of the Year.”
One of the things she loves most about it (besides having summers off with her kids) is that in addition to her regular job duties, she gets to participate in a lot of fun activities with the students.
“It’s just a fun environment,” she said. “It can be something different every day.”
For example, one day she may be dressed as a Dr. Seuss character and another day she may find herself filling water balloons for a field day.
Bryant previously worked in banking.
“After having my second child in the late spring of 2013, I was able to stay out with him and my daughter through the summer,” she said. “I loved the extra time with my kids and quickly realized that the professional position that I held was not conducive to the type of parent that I wanted to be.”
That, combined with the fact that her husband, Cullen, is an Athens-Clarke County firefighter who is on 24-hour duty every third day, just made it all a constant challenge.
“When the opening for TCES bookkeeper became available, I thought it would be a perfect fit since I had 10 years of banking experience to bring to the table,” Bryant said. “Also, I am a former Colbert Cougar, so I am extremely happy that my kids are allowed to be students (at Colbert).”
So even though she took the job originally for her own children and even viewed it as a professional sacrifice for herself, she has found it so rewarding to be part of a team that truly cares about the students and their future.
“It is such an honor to witness, not only the diverse education process being offered to these students, but also seeing that the staff at Colbert actively teaches morals, kindness, love, acceptance, and inclusion among their peers,” she said. “In my opinion, these lessons are more important than anything that can be taught from a textbook. Every year, immediately before the Special Olympics, we are able to witness such virtues as our students silently line the hallways and lovingly bid our athletes farewell by clapping in sign language. It does not get more rewarding than that.”
Bryant said the most challenging part of her job is witnessing the students that lack a stable home life.
“It is eye opening and heart breaking the number of students who are McKinney Vento (homeless), the number of students that participate in our Food for Kids program and the number of kids who come to school without weather appropriate clothes,” she said.
And it is this challenge that brings her to the part of her job that she is proudest of.
“(It) happens every year and directly relates to the challenge of seeing children go without,” Bryant said. “Every November we take up a staff donation, often times totaling more than $1,000, as well as a list of students who are in need. There have been years where we have had up to 20 names and even a time or two where the siblings did not even go to Colbert Elementary. I am happy to say that every year every one of those children on the list are able to open multiple gifts at Christmas. Some presents are necessities, like socks, shoes, clothes or a new backpack, others are toys or art kits, but every one of the gifts is personalized to each child’s style, hobby or need. We have experienced such gratitude from the parents and kids and I am so proud to be part of a team that steps up every year in such a big way.”
Bryant is the proud mom of Whitley, 8, who is a third grader and Ace, 5, who is a kindergartner this year.
She is the daughter of David Hilley and Tina Porterfield. Bryant’s stepmom, Marilyn Hilley, is a sixth grade teacher at the middle school. She also has a sister, Kayla McCurley, who is a nurse.
Bryant selected as ‘Support Person of the Year’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry