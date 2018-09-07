FLOWERY BRANCH — For the first half Friday night, a strong Winder-Barrow defense kept the vaunted Flowery Branch offense largely at bay, holding the Falcons to a field goal and taking a four-point lead into the locker room.
But the second half was an entirely different story. The Falcons converted several big third-down plays and took advantage of a litany of Winder-Barrow mistakes — penalties and turnovers — on their way to scoring 20 unanswered points and claiming a 23-7 non-region victory.
Flowery Branch remained unbeaten on the season at 3-0 while the Bulldoggs dropped to 1-2.
“We were our own worst enemy tonight,” Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said after the loss. “We didn’t do well on the mistake and penalty front. Obviously, we want to get off the field on third down, but the main thing I want to address next week is that we had way too many penalties and errors.”
The Bulldoggs had all the momentum going into halftime after Logan Cash blocked a Jamal Larach field goal try as time expired to keep it a 7-3 game. But the Falcons quickly raced out in front on the first possession of the second half as quarterback Elijah Gainey completed a long pass to his favorite target, Jalin Strown, and Strown pulled away from a pair of Bulldogg defenders and sprinted in from 76 yards out to make it 10-7.
The Bulldoggs went quietly on their first drive of the half and the Falcons went right back to work, embarking on an eight-play, 71-yard trip to extend the lead. Gainey completed another big third-down pass to D.J. Brown for 36 yards down to the 27, and four plays later, Zarian Brawner scurried in from 17 yards out to make it 17-7 with 5:59 left in the third quarter.
Flowery Branch capped the scoring with under five minutes remaining in the game. After committing an offensive personal foul, the Bulldoggs coughed the ball up at their 22, and Brawner made them pay again a few plays later, rumbling in from 8 yards out to boost the cushion to 23-7.
Winder-Barrow made a last-ditch comeback attempt on the ensuing possession as a 28-yard screen pass from Jhaydon Sullivan to Aaron Bagley gave the Bulldoggs just their second first down of the half and got the ball into Flowery Branch territory. But Chandler Dial-Watson picked off a Sullivan pass at the 25 a few plays later and returned it 26 yards into Bulldogg territory with 3:04 left, and the Falcons were able to run out the clock from there.
Gainey finished with 186 passing yards while Brawner and Jaizen Ellingham combined for 180 yards on the ground to lead a balanced attack.
The Bulldoggs, meanwhile, struggled to move the ball consistently and finished with just 134 yards officially and only 7 rushing yards on 14 attempts when accounting for sacks. They also had three turnovers, two of which resulted in Flowery Branch points. The first turnover came on a muffed punt at the Bulldogg 27, and Flowery Branch went on to get a 29-yard field goal from Larach to put the Falcons up 3-0 with 33 seconds in the first.
Winder-Barrow’s only score came on a five-play, 49-yard drive. Brett Landis made a leaping grab to haul in a Sullivan pass at the 2-yard-line and Bagley plowed in on the next snap to give the Bulldoggs a 7-3 lead with 7:33 left in the first half.
Sullivan finished 15-of-29 for 127 yards and the late interception, but he completed just three passes for 30 yards in the second half. He caught tough luck a couple of times in the second half. On one third-down play, he found a wide-open Landis in stride for what would have been a potential 63-yard touchdown, but the ball bounced off the receiver’s hands. On another play, Landis broke in behind the Flowery Branch corner back on a fade route but lost his footing and wasn’t able to come up with the ball.
“(Flowery Branch is) a quality, tough opponent, and we knew we had to play right and play well to get this W,” Dudley said. “And we did for a half but not the second half and I think that’s the story of the game.”
The Bulldoggs will return home for the first time in a month next week as they host Loganville. They’ll wrap up their non-region scheduled Sept. 21 at home against Oconee County before opening GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Sept. 28 at Apalachee.
“It’s a good thing we’ve got a couple more (non-region games) left,” Dudley said. “On one hand, we have a very tough schedule and play great teams. On the other hand, our region is way out in front of us still. Everything is still on the table.
“We really haven’t lost anything other than a little pride, so we’re going to go back to work Monday and try to get better and get things figured out.”
—
W 0 7 0 0 – 7
F 3 0 14 6 — 23
F—Jamal Larach 29 FG
W—Aaron Bagley 2 run (Harlin Brown kick)
F—Elijah Gainey 76 pass to Jalin Strown (Larach kick)
F—Zarian Brawner 17 run (Larach kick)
F—Brawner 8 run (PAT failed)
Football: Big plays, defense propel Flowery Branch past Winder-Barrow in second half
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry