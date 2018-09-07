Football: Frederica Academy routs BCA 60-21

Friday, September 7. 2018
The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team dropped its second straight game Friday, falling 60-21 to Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island.
Frederica jumped out to a 27-0 lead after a quarter and 41-7 halftime advantage on its way to an easy victory.
BCA's Jacob Adams threw a pair of touchdown passes — a 50-yarder to Ty Whiting and a 24-yarder to Eliel St. Louis. Tanner Schwebel also had a 98-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Knights (2-2) are off next week and will return to action Sept. 21 when they host Pinewood Christian at 7:30 p.m.
Old Website

