During a jubilant post-game speech, Apalachee coach Toni Lotti asked his team if it had anything it would like to add to his festive message.
As it turned out, Wildcat running A.J. Millbrooks had something to share — the game ball, which he rushed over to hand to Lotti.
Cheers erupted as the first-year Wildcat coach tucked the souvenir under his arm in the wake of a 16-0 road win Friday over Class AAA Jackson County, his first as Apalachee head coach.
“I’m just very happy for the kids,” Lotti said. “We clicked tonight. We’d been so close on certain things but we hadn’t put it all kind of together and played complete game.”
Placekicker Carlos Rodriguez converted three-of-four field goal attempts, Millbrooks rushed for a touchdown and the Wildcat defense recorded a shutout as Apalachee (1-3) enjoyed its first victory in nearly a calendar year. The program’s most recent win came 364 days ago when it beat Discovery 29-28 on Sept. 8, 2017.
The Wildcats’ defense set the tone early, forcing Jackson County into a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession.
“I was very pleased with our defense,” Lotti said. “Our defense played every bit as well as I felt like they were capable of. They got the stops. I tell you, coach (Mike) Hancock and our defensive staff had a great game plan coming in, and the kids executed it.”
The Wildcats took over at the Panther 46 after a short punt and moved 31 yards to set up a 32-yard field goal from Rodriguez.
Apalachee’s defense set up the Wildcats’ next score, recovering a second-quarter fumble on the Jackson County 18-yard line.
Millbrooks found the end zone five plays after the turnover, taking a handoff to the right, then cutting back to his left for a 6-yard touchdown to give Apalachee a 10-0 lead with 5:05 left before halftime.
The Wildcat defense then forced a turnover on downs on the Apalachee 42. Keyed by a 22-yard run from Millbrooks, the Wildcats drove 34 yards to set up a 41-yard field goal from Rodriguez with just six seconds left in the half to give the Wildcats a 13-0 lead.
Apalachee drained much of the third-quarter clock with a 12-play drive that ended with a missed field goal from Rodriguez from 33 yards out. Still, the drive ate up 8:46 in a game where time of possession favored the Wildcats.
“We kept the ball away from them,” said Lotti, who praised the offensive game plan of offensive coordinator David Seawright and his staff. “I don’t think they got their second chance at anything (in the second half) until late in the third quarter. That’s huge.”
The Wildcat defense later forced another turnover on downs at the Jackson County 29, stopping the Panthers’ Tyler Wester short of the first down marker on a quarterback keeper on fourth-and-inches.
Given a short field, the Apalachee offense set up a 30-yard, fourth-quarter field goal from Rodriguez for the game’s final score.
Jackson County threatened to score late when Wester hit Nate Vincent for a 32-yard gain down to the Wildcat 32, but penalties wiped out the drive.
Lotti called the win “just one step.”
“But I’m just so happy for these people,” he said. “I love seeing the joy on their face, and that’s my job to try to keep it there.”
Lotti said he was also honored by his team’s post-game gesture.
“It’s just a football,” he said of receiving the game ball, “but to have the kids want me to have it, means everything to me because of what we do. Me coming here, it was one of those things that I felt like I was supposed to come here. I couldn’t explain it, and I just love being around them. That’s one of the things that I told them is, ‘I don’t want to ever take for granted the minutes that I have with you because they mean a lot to me.’”
Apalachee hosts Walnut Grove next Friday.
Football: Wildcats earn first win under Lotti with 16-0 shutout at Jackson County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry