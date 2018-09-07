After an explosive first quarter, Madison County couldn’t keep the fireworks popping Friday night at Hart County.
The Red raiders marched down field with ease on their opening possession to tie the ball game, but after that, Hart County seemed to have all of the success. Enough to down Madison County 24-14. Head coach Chris Smith blamed the Raiders performance in the final three quarters on too many mental mistakes.
“Started good offensively, took the ball right down the field and scored. We couldn’t stop their offense for a little while. Then we settled in and the defense played well,” Smith said. “Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot. We missed some blocks, fumbled a snap. We had a drive going and then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot three-straight plays. You can’t do that, same thing we’ve been talking about since game one. You've got to eliminate turnovers and mistakes in order to be able to compete, and we didn’t do that.”
For the rest of the story, see the September 13 edition of the Madison County Journal
FOOTBALL: Red Raider offense becomes stagnant in loss to Hart County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry