Jefferson quarterback Colby Clark ran for three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as the Dragons pulled away from out-of-state opponent Southside (S.C.) at home for a 31-7 win Friday.
Clark rushed for 114 yards on 16 carries. Kade McNally added 45 yards on 10 carries and also scored a touchdown. Donsha Gaither ran for 67 yards on eight carries.
Jefferson (2-1), playing in front of a renovated Memorial Stadium, ran out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and led 17-7 at the half.
McNally scored on a six-yard run in the first quarter and Hayden Kilgore added a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter, putting the Dragons up 10-0. Clark added a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Southside got on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown as the teams went into the half with Jefferson leading 17-7. That score remained until Clark scored on touchdown runs of 16 yards and 1 yard in the fourth quarter.
Paxton Corkery led the defensive effort for Jefferson with 12 tackles. McNally had 11 tackles. The Dragons limited Southside to 221 total yards.
The Dragons host non-region opponent Gainesville next week.
