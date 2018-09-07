APALACHEE 16, JACKSON CO. 0: Panthers shutout in non-region loss

Brandon Worley made sure to remind his team that it had a region game in two weeks after suffering a frustrating setback outside region play.
The Jackson County coach wanted to keep the focus moving forward rather than dwell on his Panthers’ 16-0 home loss to Class AAAAAA Apalachee Friday night at home.
“These (non-region games) are important because you want that momentum going in, but the region games are the ones that count to get to another game,” Worley said, referring to the state playoffs. “You just recuperate and you just move on.”
Apalachee (1-3) earned its first win under new coach Tony Lotti as placekicker Carlos Rodriguez converted three-of-four field goal attempts, A.J. Millbrooks rushed for a touchdown and the Wildcat defense recorded a shutout. This was also the Wildcats’ first victory in nearly a calendar year.
Worley noted that offensive penalties were a key factor in the team’s second shutout loss this year.
“I think our kids played hard,” Worley said. “They’re a big football team. We actually moved the ball pretty good and then get backed up so the penalties were the issue offensively all night … We played on the wrong end of the field all night, and put our defense in a bad situation.”
Apalachee’s defense stepped up early, forcing Jackson County (2-2) into a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession. The Wildcats took over at the Panther 46 after a short punt and moved 31 yards to set up a 32-yard field goal from Rodriguez.
Apalachee’s defense set up the Wildcats’ next score, recovering a second-quarter fumble on the Jackson County 18-yard line. Millbrooks scored five plays later, taking a handoff to the right, then cutting back to his left for a 6-yard touchdown to give Apalachee a 10-0 lead with 5:05 left before halftime.
The Wildcat defense then forced a turnover on downs on the Apalachee 42. Keyed by a 22-yard run from Millbrooks, the Wildcats drove 34 yards to set up a 41-yard field goal from Rodriguez with just six seconds left in the half to give the Wildcats a 13-0 lead.
Apalachee, with its ground-oriented Wing-T offensive attack, drained much of the third quarter clock with a 12-play drive that ended with a missed field goal from Rodriguez from 33-yards out. Still, the drive ate up 8:46.
The Wildcat defense responded by forcing another turnover on downs at the Jackson County 29, stopping the Panthers’ Tyler Wester short of the first down marker on a quarterback keeper on fourth-and-inches.
Given a short field, the Apalachee offense set up a 30-yard, fourth-quarter field goal from Rodriguez for the game’s final score.
Jackson County threatened to score late when Wester hit Nate Vincent for a 32-yard gain down to the Wildcat 32 but penalties wiped out the drive.
“We just didn’t have things go our way tonight,” said Worley, summing up the loss. “They got it done. We didn’t.”
Jackson County has next week off before opening region play at home against Hart County Sept. 21.
