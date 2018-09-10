On Friday, September 7, 2018, Joshua Earl Lane, husband and father, passed away at the age of 35.
Josh was born in Jacksonville, Fla. before moving to Georgia, where he resided with his family for the majority of his life. Despite calling Georgia home, Josh never lost his passion for the Florida Gators orange and blue! Josh was always hardworking and dedicated, which made everyone around him proud. Despite the fact that Josh was a man of few words, his quick wit and lighthearted spirit always pierced through and made everyone smile. Josh will, most certainly, be missed.
Josh was a little brother to his twin sisters, Sheena Grizzle and Shaina Grace. He was the only son of his very proud mother, Rhonda Lane. Most importantly, Josh is survived by his wife, Mary Virginia Lane (Ginger), whom has shown such unwavering love during Josh's time of sickness. Josh and Ginger's biggest accomplishment in their relationship is the birth of their beautiful doe eyed little boy, Joshua "Kaden" Lane, whom happens to be the spitting image of his daddy.
Memorial services will take place Thursday, September 13, at River Hills Church, 416 Argonne Road, Winder, GA 30680. Everyone is invited to an open family visitation beginning at 11 a.m. followed by Josh's memorial service at 1 p.m. We encourage & would like for everyone to wear your Florida Gator Gear, Orange and Blue attire, or anything supporting Leukemia Awareness. We look forward to spending time with you as we all celebrate Josh's life!
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Joshua Lane (09-07-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry