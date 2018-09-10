Patricia Ann Evans (09-08-18)

HOSCHTON - Patricia Ann Evans, 63, entered into rest Saturday, September 8, 2018.
Ms. Evans was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Lonie and Joyce Holland Evans. She was retired from Comar Manufacturing and was a member of Living Hope Church. Ms. Evans was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Evans; and a sister, Sharon Evans.
Survivors include a son, James Evans, Hoschton; two brothers, Michael E. Evans, Mansfield, and Ralph A. Evans, Braselton; three sisters, Teresa L. McBrayer, Danielsville, Marilyn O. Sanford, Jacksonville, and Carolyn L. Wall, Danielsville.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 11, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Stevens officiating with burial to follow in Hoschton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Hope Church, 1055 Pocket Road, Braselton, Georgia 30517.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
