BRASELTON - JoAnn "Jody" Savage Wetherford, 73, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018.
She was a member of Harmony Hall Baptist Church and enjoyed arts and crafts and working. Mrs. Wetherford loved her family and helping people. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Wetherford; son, Bruce Barton; and sister, Evon E. Murray.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Pennington and husband Steve; brothers, Edward Savage and wife Cathrine, Homer, Bud Savage and wife Cathy, Lula, and Kenneth Perry and wife Kathy, Braselton, Dennis Perry, Braselton, and Wesley Perry, Braselton; special nephew Dustin Perry, Gainesville; grandchildren, Jill Echols and husband Travis,
Gainesville, Holly Lee and husband Jonathan, Loganville, and Amanda Rackow and husband Bobby; great-grandchildren Aiden, Riley, Isaac, Eli, Ember, Brennan, and Copeland; and special friend Mike Elmore.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 9, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Calvin Gooch and Everest Carlyle officiated. Interment was at Harmony Hall Baptist Church Cemetery in Gainesville.
Arrangements were by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
'Jody' Weatherford (09-06-18)
